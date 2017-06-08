Kingman area musician plans to donate proceeds to Cancer Connection

KINGMAN – Local singer-songwriter Billy Kay has released his latest single, “You’ll Know I’m There,” and plans to donate all download proceeds to the River Fund Cancer Connection.

“It’s a great song, based on local events,” Kay said. “It’s been played at weddings, funerals and graduations. So it definitely strikes a chord.”

The song is available on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon and other music sites. Hard copies are available at Diana’s Cellar Door in Kingman, Lisa’s Bistro in Bullhead City and at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.

Kay came up with the charity song idea while performing at Davis Dam for the Connie Davis 5K Walk for Cancer. He is the only musician to play at the dam and wanted to present one of those oversized checks to the River Fund.

Kay was diagnosed with cancer a few months back and is beginning a six-week treatment through the Veteran’s Administration.

He started a GoFundMe campaign to record the song and reached his $600 goal and beyond in a day. His fans chipped in to record the song in Las Vegas and press the CDs.

He said he appreciates their support.

All royalties ($1 a song) are being donated in perpetuity to the local cancer fund.

Kay is playing Lisa’s Bistro in Bullhead from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today. He also plays locally at Cellar Door, Black Bridge Brewery, Hackberry General Store, Cattle Crossing, Castle Rock, Tack Shed Saloon, Stetson Winery, Mike’s Outpost, Hualapai Lodge and the VFW.

To hear his song, go to http://billykaymusic.com/youll-know-im-there-by-billy-kay.htm.