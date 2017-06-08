MCSO Search and Rescue active in Burro Creek, Kingman

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units were left empty handed May 31 after searching for hikers who eventually made their way safely home.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, SAR responded to a call regarding dehydrated hikers unable to continue their walk near the Monolith Gardens trails.

Kingman Fire Department medics and fire crews were initially dispatched around 7 p.m., went to the location the hikers called from and learned they were no longer there. KFD determined that the location the hikers called from would require search and rescue resources.

SAR units from Kingman and Bullhead responded to the area at about 7:40 p.m.

Search and rescue members searched the large trail system but couldn’t find the hikers. After a further investigation, SAR determined that the hikers had left the trails after they felt better and went home.

At Burro Creek, a Phoenix man seriously injured his ankles after jumping in Burro Creek and had to be airlifted to Kingman Saturday.



Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units responded to the Burro Creek campgrounds after Walter Wooten, 33, and Alyssa Boden, 30, a recently married couple from Phoenix, were traveling home from Las Vegas and decided to stop at the Burro Creek campgrounds for a hike.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, Wooten possibly broke both of his ankles when he jumped in the creek, hitting a large rock beneath the water’s surface.



Boden helped Wooten back to the shore, then hiked back through rugged terrain to receive cellular service to call 911. An MCSO deputy and American Medical Response ambulance personnel initially responded and hiked to Wooten’s location. The deputy made several trips back and forth to check on Wooten and relay information to a dispatcher on his status and needed resources.

SAR units from Lake Havasu City and Kingman responded with a rescue litter to transport Wooten. Guardian helicopter arrived a short time later, but the pilot determined the rugged terrain provided no safe landing zone and landed at the campground. SAR personnel placed Wooten in the litter and carried him to the helicopter where he was airlifted to Kingman Regional Medical Center.