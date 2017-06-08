Councilman Yocum addresses DUI arrest

KINGMAN – Councilman Stuart Yocum offered a statement to the general public at Tuesday’s City Council meeting following a drunk driving arrest that occurred Wednesday of last week.

“There was an incident last week, it was regrettable, it was unfortunate,” Yocum said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Yocum’s incident includes having been reported as running a stop sign and traveling at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone near Hall Street and Broadway Avenue.

Yocum was booked into Mohave County Jail on two charges – DUI; alcohol, drugs, toxic, vapor or combination, and DUI with a BAC above .08 percent.

“Matters of this sort tend to get sensationalized,” Yocum said. “DUIs are a problem, a serious problem. If you are going to get behind the wheel, don’t drink even one.”

Yocum then closed out his statement by saying, “that being said, we can move forward.”