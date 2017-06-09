152-acre fire in Dolan Springs

DOLAN SPRINGS – Sixty personnel from the Bureau of Land Management are fighting the Antelope Fire approximately 3 miles east of Dolan Springs as of about 3 p.m. Friday.

According to the BLM, the fire has burned Joshua Trees, grass, desert shrub and juniper. No homes or structures have been damaged.

The fire started at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday and has since burned at least 152 acres. As of 9:39 a.m. Friday, the fire was 60 percent contained. The forward spread has been stopped and firefighters continue to enhance containment lines and mop up interior hot spots.

The weather forecast shows Red Flag conditions with temperatures reaching 103 degrees Friday, with winds out of the south at 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More information will provided as it becomes available.