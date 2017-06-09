Kingman City Council sweeps in military recognition banners on Beale Street

KINGMAN – The Kingman-Golden Valley Association of Realtors, along with several Kingman residents, showed their support for local active-duty military members at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

KGVAR and residents attended the city council meeting in order to show support for the Veterans Honor Trust Program, as they attempted to get the city council to approve the placement of military recognition banners in Kingman.

Kingman sign code stated that signs may only be displayed from 14 days prior to the event they are advertising, and they must be removed 48 hours after the event ends. Supporters at the city council meeting were asking for an amendment to this code allowing for placement of military recognition banners for as long as the service member is on active duty.

The request for amendment was being headed by Mary Lou Galvan, President of the Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust Recognition Program.

“We want to allow active duty military banners to be displayed along West Beale Street, starting at the I-40 interchange and going through the downtown business area,” Galvan said.

Galvan, along with her team, brought physical representations of what the banners would look like so that the council would be able to see the size and quality first hand.

“There would be no cost to the city for the banners and our linemen would be the ones putting them up,” Galvan said.

Although discussion will still need to take place in the future to address proper placement location for the banners, the city council approved the ordinance 7-0 to revise the sign code and allow for the banners to be displayed.

“Thank you for your persistence and all your hard work,” said Mayor Monica Gates. “I know it’s been a long time coming.”