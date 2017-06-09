Horoscope: June 9, 2017

Birthdays: Natalie Portman, 36; Johnny Depp, 54; Aaron Sorkin, 55; Michael J. Fox, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work hard to encourage solid relationships. Doing your part will help set the standard for a better future with the people you live and work with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Problems over money matters are best dealt with quickly. Emotional deception can turn into a financial loss.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do and how you get along with others. Being a team player as well as a leader will help you gain ground in personal and business affairs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a second look at a situation and consider if you may be part of the problem. Self-deception can be cause for concern if it jeopardizes your relationship with someone or harms your reputation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get in the game. Bring about personal changes that make you feel confident about the way you look.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Size up whatever challenge you face at home or at work. Someone will use unconventional methods to trick you into taking on more than you should.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your consideration, suggestions and solutions will bring about changes that will leave you in a better position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change in the way or place you work may come by surprise, but the end result looks very promising. Greater security and a chance to use your skills in new ways will contribute to the success and satisfaction you feel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Assess your situation and make changes. Bringing up concerns or making suggestions for how to improve your relationship will bring about positive changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get instructions straight before you get started. You will take things the wrong way if you let your emotions lead to assumptions instead of getting the facts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen carefully and don’t hesitate to correct someone who may misinterpret what you are saying or doing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Nothing will be as it appears. Take a closer look before you agree to something that is illusive or that comes from an unreliable source.