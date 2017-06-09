Kingman man, 70, arrested for sexual abuse involving a minor

KPD PRESS RELEASE

KINGMAN – A 70-year-old Kingman man was arrested Thursday for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police Department detectives arrested Charles Louis Napolitano on two felony charges of sexual abuse.

The victim is a girl who lives in the same neighborhood as Napolitano. The investigation began several days ago when the girl’s family became aware of sexual abuse allegations. The investigation revealed Napolitano had been engaged in activity described as "grooming behavior" with the victim since he met her last summer.

There are allegations of an incident that occurred in September 2016 where Napolitano allegedly hugged and groped the girl’s breasts.

The most recent incident reportedly happened June 2 where witnesses reported seeing Napolitano allegedly hug the girl, grope her breasts and make suggestive comments.



KPD detectives served a search warrant at Napolitano's home in the 3900 block of Rainbow Drive Thursday, where he was taken into custody.

Napolitano reportedly made no statements about his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center jail.