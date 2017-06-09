Report: One-man crime spree comes to an end

MCSO PRESS RELEASE

KINGMAN – Larry Carl Rogers allegedly left a trail of crime in his wake this week.

Kingman Police arrested the 37-year-old Kingman man Tuesday afternoon on three counts of burglary, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of theft of means of transportation, felonies.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, an investigation began at about 6 a.m. Monday when deputies responded to reports of automobile theft in progress in the 4000 block of North Harvard Street.



A 30-year-old woman reported that two trucks were taken from her property and that she and her boyfriend located them in the desert west of her home. She also said they had seen a man near the vehicles and backed away after he allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and found the man, identified as Rogers, hiding in a bush on a mountain near the northwest Kingman home. Kingman Police and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted in the search. Rogers was taken into custody without incident. Deputies also located a reported stolen KIA Soul vehicle in the area.

Rogers complained of being in pain and was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. He left KRMC against doctor’s recommendations shortly thereafter.

At about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Kingman Police located and arrested Rogers in the 3600 block of Western Avenue after they received information that he was in that area.

Rogers was taken to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office where detectives interviewed him. He was eventually booked into the Mohave County jail.

Rogers was additionally charged with felony burglary and theft of the KIA Soul he had allegedly stolen during a burglary Friday evening in the 4400 block of North Route 66.



An investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending referencing additional incidents.