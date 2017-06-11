Chino pair charged with attempted murder of 10-year-old boy

A Chino Valley mother and her boyfriend were charged with the attempted murder of the woman’s 10-year-old son June 8, after he was found not breathing, with serious burns on his body and multiple bruises, said Lt. Vince Schaan, Chino Valley Police spokesman.

The boy was discovered when authorities received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at a home in the 1200 block of Poco Lane about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Schaan said.

The victim had second- and third-degree burns on various parts of his body, as well as bruising to his back, torso, extremities, neck and head.

“Evidence suggests these injures were inflicted upon the child at the residence, while he was bound and restrained and unable to protect himself or flee,” Schaan said Friday.

The boy’s mother, Juliana Moreno, 34, and her boyfriend, Daniel Terry, 36, were charged with attempted first-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated assault.

The child was flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where Schaan said he is in extremely critical condition.

Investigators searched the house into the early morning hours Friday.

“We ask for prayers for this child and all those affected by this tragedy, including the dedicated first responders that worked hard at the scene,” Schaan said.

Terry and Moreno are being held in the Camp Verde jail on $2 million bond each.