Horoscope: June 11, 2017

Birthdays: Shia LaBeouf, 31; Joshua Jackson, 39; Peter Dinklage, 48; Hugh Laurie, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful how you handle personal problems. Share your concerns and ask for suggestions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional energy should be channeled into family fun, travel or adventure. Getting out and discovering new activities, interests or people will brighten your day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You tend to think big, but you should err on the side of caution, especially when it comes to money matters. Practicality is best no matter how good a deal appears to be.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Moodiness is not a great quality when all you really want is to be loved. Don’t make assumptions when dealing with those you hold close.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Size up what’s going on in your personal and professional life and consider what you can do to bring about positive changes as well as bring in more cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend time with loved ones. A new creative endeavor will motivate you to make personal alterations to the way you live.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Troubles at home will escalate if you overspend. Focus on improving your health and lifestyle. Backing away from bad habits will be good places to begin.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be proactive when dealing with personal finances, health issues or legal agreements. Come to an understanding about what’s expected of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone guilt you into something you don’t want to do. Take the day to follow through with plans that will stimulate you mentally.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for alternate ways to get things done. An unusual opportunity will come your way from an unlikely source.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use past experiences to relate to someone who needs help. The suggestions you make and the thoughtfulness you extend will result in an unexpected reward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plan something that will make you happy. Spend time with someone you love. Home, family and taking physical action to make your life better will have its rewards.