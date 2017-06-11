Kingman North D-backs advance to title game

KINGMAN – The Kingman North Little League championship squad entered the 2017 Little League District 9 Majors Tournament of Champions determined to win it all.

While the Keller Williams Realty – Lander Team D-backs are in a great position to do so after a 6-4 extra-inning win over Needles in the semifinals Friday at Sara Park in Lake Havasu City, they encountered a minor detour along the way.

Kingman North was originally scheduled to face Needles Thursday, but the game was cancelled when Blythe, California dropped out of the tourney.

The bracket was redone and Kingman North received a bye.

Needles still advanced to the semifinals and the D-backs won that contest to set up a meeting Saturday with Mohave Valley for the championship.

Results of the title game weren’t available at press time, but D-backs manager Chad Benson knew prior to the tournament that they had the talent to get to this point.

“There’s plenty of ability here to get us through that tournament,” he said earlier this week. “I have a good pitcher, and right behind him is another good pitcher, and right behind him is another good pitcher. They are stacked up on this team and we work with our pitchers. We try to develop them all year long. Hopefully it pays off in the tournament.”

Even 12-year-old Gauge Short knew Kingman North had a shot at hoisting the trophy.

“I really have a good feeling that we will win it,” he said.

See Monday’s edition of the Daily Miner for a full recap of the championship game.