Obituary: Connie M. Diaz

In Loving Memory

Connie M. Diaz, 75, also known as Grandma Butterfly, was originally from Flagstaff, Arizona, formerly of San Jose, California and moved back to Kingman, Arizona to be close to her family.



She was born on February 20, 1942 to Lorenza and Cesario Diaz.

She was the third oldest of nine children, and she was preceded in death by her older sister, Patricia Duran.

She is survived by her one and only child, Art Garcia, and his wife, Barbara Garcia, and only grandchild, Ashley Christiansen, and husband, Jason. Survivors also include; Ramon Diaz (Mildred), Mary Lou Nazario (John), Julian Diaz (Violia), Carlos Diaz (Mary), Jimmy Diaz (Peggy), Gregory Diaz, David Diaz and numerous nieces and nephews.

Our hearts go out to all who knew her!

Family visitation is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, and open visitation starts at 11:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave.