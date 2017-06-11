Obituary: Jaquelyn Jean DeWitt Lewis

Jaquelyn Jean DeWitt Lewis was born September 26, 1923, in a farm house in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

She left this life on June 5, 2017 at the home of her daughter following a brief illness.

After high school and during World War II, she worked in a secretarial pool in Washington, D.C. for the War Department. She returned to Iowa and met her future husband, who had returned from war duty.

After the birth of her two children, and moving to California, she became a homemaker. She volunteered with the PTA while her children were in school.

She loved camping, rock hounding and searching for arrowheads.

She and Dad took many trips with the Pearl Harbor Survivors group, and the Raleigh ship reunions. She loved traveling even after her husband passed away, and she made trips to the Southeast, and the Northwest by herself for reunions.

She and her husband moved to Kingman in 1985, where she started to volunteer at the Chit and Chow nutrition center.

After husband passed in 1987, she volunteered at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center for over 28 years. She loved her family at the center and loved to play cards and line dance.

She is survived by her children, Jon Lewis of Kingman, Melissa Dahmer (Roland) of Kingman, her two granddaughters, Danielle and Janae of California, and six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She had a healthy, great life of 93 and a half years, only being in the hospital twice for the birth of her kids.

We love you Mom.

We will have a celebration of her life at a date and time to be announced.