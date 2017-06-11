Rants & Raves: June 11, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Getting it right ...: Does the City have a valid lease with the Airport Authority? Has the Airport Authority complied with the agreed-upon lease requirements? Maybe it is time to stop bashing the Airport Authority.

Arizona sanctuary cities: Tucson, Flagstaff and Phoenix mayors must be ignorant Democrats who accept whatever their political party spews out as factual when it’s crapola. Thank God Obama is no longer president, their last misguided know-it-all.

Coral Loyd, Mohave County Finance Director: Wasn’t it under her watch that the city was robbed of $1 million? Shouldn’t we be cautious of what she wants to do with the money she is in charge of now? BEWARE!

County raising taxes: Remember their names come election time or get what you deserve.

Arizona black leaders want Confederate monuments removed: I say leave them. They are apart of history, good or bad.

NACFD Vic Riccardi is wrong about fire truck repairs: Great West Truck Center in Kingman works on Bullhead City fire trucks as well as other fire trucks.

In response to the letter written by Ralph Hill, “Donald ‘Comrade’ Trump,”: Well said. I couldn’t agree with you more. This has to be the most corrupt administration EVER.

Fee for town hall meeting: Mayor Gates says the fee is important so the people have a buy-in interest. Our buy-in is our town. THAT should be more than enough. Food does not need to be present at all.

Councilman Yocum: Please step down. DUI arrests are not becoming and showing common sense. That is not a shining example for a leader.

Friday’s Daily Miner front page: Sadly, L.A. Times’ only competing newspaper, The L.A. News Herald, goes bankrupt over its steadfast refusal to print only bad-news headlines. Circulation dropped. Idyllic front pages gone forever? Thankfully, no: See June 9 full, front-page picture of Kingman’s Peter Pan event!

New location for animal shelter: Noisy dog shelter and stinky, too? New reason for Kingman’s mall: to accommodate “quiet-end” cleanbreathing shoppers! Why not just put the dogs where the mall is supposed to go? No overpass or off-ramps required. Centennial Park remains tranquil, library and & Academy undisturbed.

Diane Richards and an audit for the airport: Yes, audit the airport, but for free. Diane Richards has the best resume ever for this community service after allegedly running “the nation’s largest case of municipal embezzlement.” She recovers 1.1 million for the city? Give her time off for “bad behavior!”