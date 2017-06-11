Road work around Irving Street to continue

Photo by Hubble Ray Smith.
Work will continue Monday through Wednesday on the Mohave Channel sewer line extension project, restricting traffic on Powell Avenue, Irving Street and Adams Street north of Gordon Avenue. It’s anticipated that these roads will be restricted, but will remain open with some traffic placed on temporary shoulder detours. The roads will be open at night when work is not taking place. The work is being performed by Freiday Construction under contract with the City of Kingman.
