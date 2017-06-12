County Corner: Mohave County Sherriff’s Office Wants Volunteers

Did you know that Mohave County was one of four original counties created by the 1st Arizona Territorial Legislature in 1864? This was done 48 years before Arizona became an official state. Mohave County is comprised of 13,461 square miles of territory and is the 5th largest county in the United States.

Mohave County started with a recorded population of 179 people. Today it has grown to well over 200,000 full time residents. With such a large land mass to cover, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has to manage its resources wisely. As the county continues to grow, law enforcement services are often tasked. Mohave County is also well known to be a high volume tourist area with millions of visitors each year.

To ensure that we are able to provide top notch law enforcement and public safety services, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is now actively seeking volunteer assistance from the public. We are looking for good people who are civic minded and have a strong moral compass. We currently have very good volunteer programs in place and are looking to expand. We believe the citizens of Mohave County play a significant role in crime recognition and detection and understand that we are at our strongest as a community we stand united.

Uniformed volunteers are needed to assist our deputies on the streets and waterways. Volunteers are trained to provide many vital services to the public that allows our deputy sheriffs to focus on crime prevention and law enforcement.

If you are interested in volunteering please stop by your local sheriff’s office and pick up an application. All candidates will be screened through a background process. You must be at least 18 years of age to apply. If you would like more information about the program(s) please contact our volunteer liaison at (928)753-0753 and ask for Randy Barchalk.

On a separate note, it appears the hot summer months are upon us. Each year injury and death occurs due to heat related issues right here in Mohave County. Please plan ahead when enjoying the outdoors and ensure you have plenty of water and protective clothing. If you plan on doing any hiking or off-roading in the desert, please tell someone where you are going and what time you can be expected back.

Be Safe and stay hydrated,

Sheriff Doug Schuster