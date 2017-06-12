Horoscope: June 12, 2017

Birthdays: Kendra Wilkinson, 32; Dave Franco, 32; Scott Thompson, 58; Timothy Busfield, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will lead to poor choices. Don’t act on impulse.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can bank on your ability to bring quality to everything you do. Your insight and ability to be detailed and precise will help you persuade others to support you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your ability to chitchat will help you draw attention. Make sure you have your facts straight and your presentation prepared.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Whether it’s taking action yourself or responding to someone else’s actions, think twice before being impulsive. Stick to what you know you can handle emotionally, financially and physically.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change has to be for the right reason. Don’t let emotional incidents push you in a direction that may not be good for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set guidelines and goals to ensure that you achieve what you set out to do. Precision and detail coupled with desire and a well-thought-out plan will encourage you to learn as you go and prosper from your accomplishments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your intelligence to avoid trouble festering at home. Logical suggestions coupled with the willingness to compromise will keep the peace, allowing you to carry on with the things you enjoy doing most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll feel the urge to travel, but don’t overload your schedule or you’ll end up spending more time in between the places you really want to be. Set up fewer destinations and share your time with someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be on guard. Someone you work alongside will cause problems for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t feel the need to make changes just because someone else does. Lay low and see how things turn out before you consider what to do next.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Act on your instincts. Let your feelings flow and you will bring about positive change.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Team up with someone you know you can count on. Share your ideas, and suggestions you receive will help you turn your dream into a reality.



