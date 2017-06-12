Mohave 911: Warrant Arrest

Warrant Arrest

On May 29, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samuel Wayne Snider, 24, of Kingman on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Lake Havasu City Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Snider while he was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2900 block of John L Avenue regarding his outstanding warrant.

Snider was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrants Arrest

On June 2, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Jay Elkins, 32, of Golden Valley on outstanding warrants.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Elkins in the 2800 block of Northern Avenue in an unrelated incident. A records check showed him to have a parole violation felony warrant issued out of Arizona Department of Corrections and a failure to pay fines undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

Elkins was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrants Arrest

On June 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Andrew Justin Butler, 20, of White Hills on an outstanding felony warrant.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to the possible whereabouts of a wanted person at a business located in the 19900 block of U.S. Highway 93. Deputies arrived and contacted a man identified as Butler. A records check showed him to have a probation violation felony warrant issued out of Cochise County Superior Court.

Butler was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant Arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Renee Burns, 46, of Kingman on a fugitive from justice felony warrant issued out of the U.S. Marshals Office for fraud.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Burns at a residence in the 4000 block of Lum Avenue during an unrelated incident. A records check showed Burns to have an outstanding warrant.

Burns was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

On May 8, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jay Howard Rall, 50, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a home in the 2400 block of Ames Avenue regarding drug paraphernalia being found. Deputies arrived and talked to the homeowner who reported the paraphernalia. She said she was cleaning her roommate’s room when she found something which may have been drug paraphernalia.

Deputies reportedly found a glass pipe with residue inside a blue glove. As deputies were speaking with the homeowner, the roommate, identified as Rall, came home. Deputies questioned Rall, who said he had methamphetamine in his room. A consent search of the room allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance located inside a pouch. Deputies also found a scale with residue, two dollar bills with white residue and a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance weighing approximately 18.3 grams.

Rall was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs/Warrants Arrest

On June 9, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christine Elaine Creek, 31, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and three failure to pay fines misdemeanor warrants issued by Kingman Municipal Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Creek as she was walking in the area of John L Avenue and Bank Street. A records check showed her to have active warrants.

Deputies questioned Creek about having any illegal items and she reportedly said she had something inside her bra. Deputies had Creek remove the item that allegedly ended up being a small piece of folded paper with a large shard of a white crystal substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Creek reportedly told deputies she was holding the methamphetamine for a friend.

She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.