Mohave County's Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Jon Marc Bourland III

DOB: 01/25/89 white male

5-10, 150 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 felony; drive w/ license suspended/revoke/cancelled, class 1 misdemeanor

Date of warrant: 06/02/17

Alexis Sylvia Fraire

DOB: 09/23/62 white female

5-6, 160 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Disorderly conduct – weapon/instrument, class 6 undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 06/01/17

Donald Lee Holma III

DOB: 05/06/80 white male

6-0, 155 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond

Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse, class 5 felony

Date of warrant: 05/31/17

Raymond Bruce Thompson

DOB: 04/21/61 white male

6-0, 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated harassment, class 6 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

Date of warrant: 06/05/17

Samuel Donald Watchmaker III

DOB: 06/20/84 white male

6-0, 190 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

Date of warrant: 05/31/17

Lenford Cliff Siyuja

Offense: DUI – Liquor/drugs/vapors/combo, class 1 misdemeanor; assault – intent/reckless/injure, class 3 felony; criminal damage, class 5 felony

Date of warrant: 05/19/16



Date of capture: 06/01/17

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department