Mohave County's Most Wanted

Jon Marc Bourland III, Alexis Sylvia Fraire, Donald Lee Holma III, Raymond Bruce Thompson, Samuel Donald Watchmaker III, Lenford Cliff Siyuja

  • Originally Published: June 12, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    Jon Marc Bourland III

    Alexis Sylvia Fraire

    Donald Lee Holma III

    Raymond Bruce Thompson

    Samuel Donald Watchmaker III

    Lenford Cliff Siyuja

    As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Jon Marc Bourland III

    DOB: 01/25/89 white male

    5-10, 150 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 felony; drive w/ license suspended/revoke/cancelled, class 1 misdemeanor

    Date of warrant: 06/02/17

    Alexis Sylvia Fraire

    DOB: 09/23/62 white female

    5-6, 160 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Disorderly conduct – weapon/instrument, class 6 undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 06/01/17

    Donald Lee Holma III

    DOB: 05/06/80 white male

    6-0, 155 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond

    Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse, class 5 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/31/17

    Raymond Bruce Thompson

    DOB: 04/21/61 white male

    6-0, 150 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated harassment, class 6 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 06/05/17

    Samuel Donald Watchmaker III

    DOB: 06/20/84 white male

    6-0, 190 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/31/17

    Lenford Cliff Siyuja

    Offense: DUI – Liquor/drugs/vapors/combo, class 1 misdemeanor; assault – intent/reckless/injure, class 3 felony; criminal damage, class 5 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/19/16

    Date of capture: 06/01/17

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

    Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

