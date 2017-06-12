Mohave County's Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Jon Marc Bourland III
DOB: 01/25/89 white male
5-10, 150 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 felony; drive w/ license suspended/revoke/cancelled, class 1 misdemeanor
Date of warrant: 06/02/17
Alexis Sylvia Fraire
DOB: 09/23/62 white female
5-6, 160 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Disorderly conduct – weapon/instrument, class 6 undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 06/01/17
Donald Lee Holma III
DOB: 05/06/80 white male
6-0, 155 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond
Offense: Child/vulnerable adult abuse, class 5 felony
Date of warrant: 05/31/17
Raymond Bruce Thompson
DOB: 04/21/61 white male
6-0, 150 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated harassment, class 6 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 06/05/17
Samuel Donald Watchmaker III
DOB: 06/20/84 white male
6-0, 190 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 05/31/17
Lenford Cliff Siyuja
Offense: DUI – Liquor/drugs/vapors/combo, class 1 misdemeanor; assault – intent/reckless/injure, class 3 felony; criminal damage, class 5 felony
Date of warrant: 05/19/16
Date of capture: 06/01/17
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.
Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
