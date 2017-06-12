Proposed ‘green wall’ reaches President Trump

A wall spanning the U.S.-Mexican border has long been a dream of many Republican politicians throughout the U.S. With the help of one Havasu inventor, however, that dream may be one step closer to reality.

According to GOP aides in Washington D.C., President Donald Trump this week expressed possible interest in the construction of a border wall incorporating solar panels into its design. Trump has long stated that he would mitigate the expense to U.S. taxpayers for building such a wall, and Lake Havasu City business owner Lynnwood Farr has submitted a proposal to help.

Farr last month submitted a proposal for an “Evergreen Protection Wall,” which would provide a barrier to undocumented immigrants across the U.S.-Mexican border while enhancing America’s renewable energy portfolio. The wall, which would cost an estimated $10 billion, was one of more than two dozen such projects to be considered. Now Farr is raising his ante: Through bonds with at least one major U.S. bank, Farr intends to pay for the wall’s construction himself, at no cost to U.S. taxpayers.

“We’ve put together a consortium,” Farr said. “We will put an unsolicited proposal before the White House…we want to pay for the wall ourselves.”

Farr designed the “Evergreen Protection Wall” alongside members of his company, Advanced Warning Systems LLC. Farr was also responsible for the design of gun-safety mechanism, “The Gun Guardian,” developed in 2015.

According to Farr, the ‘Evergreen Protection Wall” will represent the largest renewable energy project in the world. The wall would feature 25-foot-wide, 22-foot-tall sections, each side composed of 15 solar panels, mounted in aluminum and steel frames anchored in a 60-inch solid concrete foundation. The wall would be accompanied by an aqueduct spanning its length, providing fresh water to municipalities, counties and Indian reservations along the border. The aqueduct would cost an additional $10 billion to construct, which Farr’s company also will provide.

“We still need the government to provide eminent domain,” Farr said. “The costs are covered, but we’ll need the government’s help to build the wall across different states and reservations. We want it to be a public-private corporation.”

According to Farr, the wall would add $1 billion to America’s renewable energy reserves per year, while providing jobs to U.S. and Mexican citizens long after its fabrication stage is completed.

Farr says the only cost to U.S. citizens will lie in the wall’s security, to be provided through U.S. border patrol agencies. According to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Trump’s interest in a solar-paneled wall represents a dedication to his promise of border security.

“The president is committed to building the wall and securing the border, and I commend him for it,” Scalise told The Hill this week. “One idea he is looking at is a wall that would actually function as a solar panel and pay for itself. I’m glad he’s being innovative, and I’m fully supportive of helping him build the wall however we can.”

Press representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy and the White House were unavailable for comment as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.