Report states Mohave County ranks highly in healthy eating

Mohave County residents are enjoying healthier diets than Americans in many other regions throughout the U.S., according to a new report from Gallup and Healthways.

The “State of American Well-Being: 2016 Community Well-Being Rankings” report highlights trends in health throughout the country. From a list of 189 communities across the U.S., the Lake Havasu City-Kingman area ranked 9th in healthy eating.

Deonna Hosmer has for years catered to Havasu customers’ eating habits at local nutrition store Herb’s Herbs. According to Hosmer, Havasu’s ranking in the study is hard to believe, but she’s noticed a greater number of Havasu residents shopping for healthier food and dietary supplements.

“We have a good clientele of all ages,” Hosmer said. “(A healthy diet) means no sugar or processed foods. People should eat lots of fruits, vegetables and protein…people will be a lot healthier if they focus on produce, and avoid GMOs.”

Hosmer says the cost of eating well may be daunting for some customers – processed foods are often cheaper than fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, making them an attractive option for some Havasu residents. The cost, however, comes in more ways than one. “Healthy foods are pricier,” Hosmer said, “But in the long run, you’ll be paying more for your food, or you’ll be paying your doctor.”

According to Hosmer, there are several ways in which Havasu residents can enhance their well-being this year. “Eat healthy,” Hosmer said. “Work out and keep moving. Stay active…the more active you are, the better. And use preventative care.”

Data for the study, provided by Gallup, was based on polls assessing the healthy eating habits of respondents. In a state-by-state comparison, Arizona ranked 7th for the well-being of its residents, while Hawaii took the top spot.

According to the study, healthy eating habits are at their lowest rate since 2010, with 63.2 percent of U.S. adults reporting healthy eating habits prior to this year’s study, according to Gallup. In 2010, that rate was at 67.7 percent nationwide.