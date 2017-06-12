Thank you: To Our Community, To Contributors, KHS to Route 66 Auto Sales

To Our Community

Last week River Medical Inc./AMR held its annual CPR challenge. This event is held to raise awareness of the need to know how to do compressions only CPR and to take action in sudden cardiac arrest.

Several of our brothers and sisters dedicated time and effort as they planned with us and stood beside us to train the community in hands only CPR. First responders, volunteers, healthcare providers, and educators joined us in this drive to train our community.

We would like to thank Tri State Care Flight, Mohave Community College, Mohave County Sheriffs Search & Rescue, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Kingman Fire Department, Pinion Pines Fire District, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, Golden Valley Fire District, Yucca Fire District, and Peach Springs EMS for all their work in helping us make this drive a big success this year. We would also like to thank Lamar Advertising Company, Kingman Daily Miner, as well as KGMN radio station for providing advertisement, PSA, and awareness of this event.

This year there were 2042 citizens trained in hands only CPR in our local communities. There are now 2042 more people that can take action to save a life in a sudden cardiac arrest.

To the many businesses that opened their doors to us and allowed us to take up some space to train the public; we thank you for your hospitality and community spirit. You are all just as responsible for this year’s success.

We are honored to be part of a community that comes together for this type of cause and helps train, or be the one that is trained to make a life saving difference in somebody's life.

Most Sincerely,

Chuck Waalkens

To Contributors

The Kingman Relay for Life is over for another year and I want to tell my team (KRMC Hospice 2017) and contributors thank you.

I had an exceptional fund raising year, and I have to thank my friends and family for their great support as they do every year.

I want to give a big thank you to Boyds Outlaw Sleep Center, Chris Vest at Stockton Hill Tire, Dr. Barb Dorf Holistic Chiropractic, and The Desert Mermaids for their very generous donations.

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!

See you next year.

Muriel Despres

KHS to Route 66 Auto Sales

The students and staff of Kingman High School would like to thank the Hill family and everyone associated with Route 66 Auto Sales for supporting our Attendance Incentive program.

Route 66 Auto Sales again provided a free vehicle for a lucky student that had perfect attendance for the 2016-2017 school year.

We want to thank Curtis Cutshaw for coming out and being part of the celebration when the winner’s name was drawn. We look forward to continuing to work with Route 66 Auto Sales with our Attendance Incentive program for the 2017-2018 school year.

John Venenga

Assistant Principal/ Athletic Director

Kingman High School