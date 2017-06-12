Tribal police investigating body found hanging from a tree

TUCSON (AP) – Police on the Tohono O'odham reservation in southern Arizona are investigating a body that was found hanging from a tree near the village of Santa Cruz.

Officials with the Tucson sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Protections say air interdiction agents aboard an Air and Marine Operations helicopter reported seeing what they believed to be a deceased person hanging from a tree Wednesday.

Border Patrol agents on the ground were able to confirm that.

Agents waited at the scene until Tohono O'odham police arrived and took charge of the investigation.

Tribal police still haven't released any information on the body as of Friday night.