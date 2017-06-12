Watson calls Suns workout ‘amazing’

PHOENIX – An opportunity of a lifetime presented itself to former Paradise Valley High School standout Paul Watson as he returned to the desert to work out with the Phoenix Suns.

This is the second pre-draft workout the team hosted and Watson wanted to make the most of his moment.

“It’s amazing growing up being able to come here,” he said. “Watching the games. See different players come through this organization. It’s amazing just to have this opportunity. I’m truly grateful.”

Watson graduated in 2013 from Paradise Valley, where he led the team to a state championship and was named Most Valuable Player.

He was inspired by the play of former Suns forward Shawn Marion.

“I watched his game all the time. Got his jersey as soon as I got here,” Watson said. “I was a real Matrix fan.”

At Fresno State, Watson started all 33 games as a senior, averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebound and 1.4 assists. During the Final Four, Watson also participate in the 2017 College Basketball Slam Dunk at Grand Canyon.

The NBA draft is June 22. The Phoenix Suns have the fourth overall selection along with two second-round picks.