Brief: Outdoor Notes

REMINDER: Big game tags

Today is the last day to apply for the fall 2017 big game tags through the draw process.

Both online and paper applications for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, bison and pheasant must be in by 11:59 p.m. Postmarks do not count!

Hunter education

The Kingman team for the Hunter Education program is now opening registrations for the summer resident class, according to Chief Instructor Jim Rich.

This will be a new trail class, with students being able to graduate in just three days of attendance!

Only 20 students will be taken for this class. Students must sign up on the Arizona Game & Fish website, www.azgfd.gov and go to education, then Hunter education and sign up at classroom classes, July 7.

Classes will be held starting Friday, July 7 from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 8 class will be from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

On Sunday, July 9, this will be the range day component and the class hours are from 7 a.m. till 3:30 p.m.

All students must pick up a workbook and have it completed by the first class! Failure to do so, will result in the student not being able to take the class.

Work books will be available at Desert Archery, Bank Street Guns, On-Target Enterprises and at The Gun Shop.

All classes must be attended by the students and a fee of $8 is payable during the first night of classes.

Students must also bring a signed release and waiver form to the class. Last day to sign up is July 2.

For more information, contact Rich at 928-444-3397.