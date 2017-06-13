Brief: PointGuard hunting tags

Arizona Game & Fish Department suggests hunters pay $5 and get into the PointGuard system, which they claim is an insurance policy for hunters who draw tags but then find out they can’t use them.

Here is some data regarding the number of PointGuard sales versus the number of tags that were actually turned in for the last two years:

Year Draw Species Purchased -Tags surrendered

2016 Fall Turkey 131 - 0

2016 Fall Deer 2,800 - 51

2016 Fall Bighorn Sheep 1,381 - 0

2016 Fall Bison 158 - 0

2016 Fall Pheasant 3 - 0

2016 Fall Javelina 1 - 0

2017 Spring Turkey 453 - 8

2017 Spring Bison 178 - 0

2017 Spring Javelina 327 - 4

2017 Spring Bear 34 - 2

2017 Mid-winter elk 8,284 - 18

2017 Mid-winter antelope 3,387 - 2

TOTALS 17,137 - 86