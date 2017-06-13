Kingman Police seeking vehicle burglary suspects

KINGMAN – Suspects in a series of vehicle burglaries are being sought by Kingman Police, and KPD is asking for the public’s help.

The vehicle burglaries are believed to have occurred between 1 and 5 a.m. June 7.

Surveillance video has been posted to KPD’s Facebook page. The videos show three young adult male suspects, possibly white, walking and entering vehicles. Two of the suspects are thin, wearing light colored clothing, while a third male suspect is heavier, wearing a T-shirt and shorts. A fourth suspect, unknown description, is driving a compact, light colored car, similar to a Subaru Impreza.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com by clicking on “Give A Tip.”

As an alternative these suspects can turn themselves in by coming to the KPD in person or call the police department and a ride will be provided.

A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of these suspects.