Letter: In response to Rector hearing

Please let the little child rest in peace, why are the courts dragging their feet in this case?

True the courts are there to prove innocence or guilt, well get on it and do the mental health testing and quit putting this off while we the taxpayers are paying for his room and board.

In the mean time put him to work, cleaning up litter on the roads, etc.

I'm sick of lawyers using mental health as an excuse for doing despicable acts and hurting others. Seems they can't find any other defense. Pick up your feet lawyers and get with it.

Marlene Tidwell