Nebraska seeking private land to use for hunting, fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wants to enroll private landowners in the Open Fields and Waters Program.

The program pays landowners for allowing walk-in hunting or fishing access on their properties. Last year, the commission enrolled more than 230,000 acres in the program.

Game and Parks biologists will post boundary signs, and enrolled property locations are published annually in the Nebraska Public Access Atlas.

Participating landowners also receive protection from liability under the Nebraska Recreation Liability Act.

Landowners can contact their nearest Game and Parks district office.