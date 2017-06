About 200 people showed up at Metcalfe Park on a windy Sunday evening to hear Lonesome Dick play rockabilly, country and swing music as part of Sounds of Kingman 2017 free concert series. The band features Robert Garland on lead guitar, Rogelio Casanova on upright bass and Ramon Torres on drums. The next concert is The Music Store Group, which plays all styles of music, at 5 p.m. July 9 at Metcalfe Park.