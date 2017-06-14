Horoscope: June 14, 2017

Birthdays: Lucy Hale, 28; Kevin McHale, 29; Diablo Cody, 39; Boy George, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Communication followed by taking action will lead to good decisions. Not everyone will agree with you, but everything will turn out well in the end.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on what’s expected of you. Showing how reliable you are will help you avoid complaints.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Share your thoughts and show compassion to those less fortunate than you. It’s not what you have, it’s what you offer that will make you a better person.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn from past mistakes and you will find it easier to move forward. The physical work you put in to make personal improvements will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Partnerships, discussions and working toward a common goal with people who share your vision will turn out remarkably well. Aim to please and you will be given the same in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t stop when you have a lot to accomplish. Do your best to get things done without getting involved in gossip or discussions that have nothing to do with your responsibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Travel plans should be made. Whether it’s a business or pleasure trip, it will lead to personal or professional opportunities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look over your investments and consider how to capture your gains and cut your losses. Take a different approach to the way you handle your financial, medical and legal matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Communicate, get together and share new possibilities. Innovation will help you move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Join forces with someone you have worked with in the past or who has something he or she can teach you that will help secure your future income or position.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Socialize, network or do more with social media and you will get your word and your vision out into the mainstream.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Discuss problems openly and honestly and it will alleviate your making a mistake. Knowing all the gritty details before you enter into something will help you counter any upcoming challenges before they consume you.

