KAA, City Council meet at workshop

KINGMAN – The second of four scheduled workshops between the City of Kingman Common Council, and the Kingman Airport Authority is set to take place Thursday.

The workshop begins at noon at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

While the first workshop on May 18 focused more on presentations by the KAA, and what the workshops were intended to do; real, in-depth discussion is meant to take place at Thursday’s workshop.

The workshop is scheduled to begin with an introduction and greeting by Mayor Monica Gates and KAA Board President Krystal Burge. From there, much of the workshop will involve discussion between the two entities as well as briefings and updates from KAA Executive Director Dave French.

Topics on the agenda to be discussed at the workshop include:

• Maintenance issues with roads leading in and out of the airport.

• An update on masterplan accomplishments.

• Partnership opportunities for development of the airport terminal.

• The KAA operating and economic criteria.

• Marketing and public relations for the airport.

• Possible change of venue and starting time for future workshops.

Another major discussion item to be addressed at the workshop is the possibility of a forensic audit of the KAA.

While some see no need to conduct what could be a costly forensic audit, many, including City Councilman Travis Lingenfelter, see it as an absolute necessity.

“I don’t care what we call it but the citizens of Kingman want to see a dollar-for-dollar accounting of what the $10.2 million in land sales was spent on within the Transfer Agreement’s required 5-yr period from the sale date,” Lingenfelter said in a Facebook post.

Although there is no time scheduled on the agenda for public comment, the public is still highly encouraged to attend the workshop.

“We need as many citizens as possible to show that this is important to them for the future of our city,” Lingenfelter said.