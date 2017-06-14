Obituary: Gloria Dukeshire

Gloria Dukeshire

September 1, 1924 – June 8, 2017

Gloria Baskerville Chase Dukeshire, a longtime resident of Kingman, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2017. She died at the age of 92.

Gloria is survived by her children and their families, including five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, Jim “Duke” Dukeshire, preceded her in death in 2009.

Gloria and Jim moved to Kingman in 1969. They both worked for Citizens Utilities where she managed the traffic department. Gloria retired from Citizens Utilities in 1988.



After retiring Gloria spent many hours volunteering at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts. Gloria also participated in other Kingman activities, serving on the KRMC hospital board, was a Democratic precinct captain, and an active member of the local DAR chapter Throughout her life she was interested in current events, reading several newspapers daily. She enjoyed discussing business and politics. As a hobby, she had a passion for genealogy, researching and writing the family history.

Gloria and Duke traveled extensively, often with their adult children. Gloria developed a unique and special relationship with each of her family members. She was a loving parent and grandparent, teaching all by her positive example.

Gloria will be greatly missed. She has left the world in a better place.

Contributions in memory of Gloria may be made to the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401.