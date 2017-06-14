Running past the competition: Pickering advances to Region 10 Junior Olympics

Wyatt Pickering won the 1,500-meter run in the Boys 11-12 Division during the Junior Olympic State Championship June 10-11 at Mesa Community College. Pickering also finished third in the 800 at 2:28.20. He advances to Region 10 Junior Olympics July 6-9 at Mesa Community College, where he will compete for a spot at the Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships in Kansas.



Savannah Pickering also competed last weekend, finishing eighth in the 800 at 3:03.66 and ninth in the 1,500 at 6:35.88.