Two killed in Havasu boat accident

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Waterways deputies located the body of a missing adult female Tuesday morning.

An extensive search had been conducted for Jennifer Renee Martin, 31, of Los Angeles, California, utilizing sonar equipment and divers from MCSO. The boater went missing from a boating accident Saturday evening.

At first light Tuesday, waterway deputies returned to the area to continue their search. Martin was located in 43 feet of water within the search parameter of a mile radius of where the accident occurred in the South Basin of Lake Havasu. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains active.

At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, several 911 calls were received by the Lake Havasu City Dispatch in reference to a boat crash that had occurred on Lake Havasu. It was reported that a boat had flipped and there were several people in the water. They further advised that a good Samaritan boat that was in the area had picked several of the subjects up out of the water, one of whom was unconscious and unresponsive. The good Samaritans began CPR on the unresponsive male.

CPR was taken over by public safety officials, who later transported the male subject to Havasu Regional Medical center where he was pronounced dead. The deceased subject was identified as Bruce Buchanan, 51, of Redondo Beach, California.

It was determined that a female passenger, later identified as Martin, was missing and last seen in the water by the good Samaritans. A search of the waterways and shorelines conducted by marine units from MCSO, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, LHCPD, LHCFD and a helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety didn’t locate Martin Saturday.



The vessel involved, a 2010 35 foot Nordic twin motor boat, was located on the beach near Spectator Point. The boat had ran onto shore at a high rate of speed. Alcohol appeared to be a factor, and the operator, who was uninjured, is cooperating in the investigation.