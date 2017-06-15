BLM implements fire restrictions on Colorado River District public lands

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District will implement fire and smoking restrictions on all 5.4 million acres of public lands in western Arizona and southeastern California along the Colorado River effective Friday. These restrictions are similar to those already implemented in other areas across Arizona.

To protect the public, natural resources, and reduce the risks from wildfires, the BLM is asking the public to use extreme caution when visiting public lands this summer. Currently, there are no plans to close any areas to public use. The public is reminded that the following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove. Campfires and charcoal are permitted in developed recreation sites or improved sites where agency-built fire rings or grills are provided; Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, within a developed or improved recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials; Welding or the use of any torch or metal cutting or grinding implement; Kingman Field Office only: Discharging a firearm, including target shooting, except while engaged in a lawful hunt during hunting season pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.

“Due to the above average winter and spring rainfall, the district experienced above average grass growth,” says William Mack, BLM district manager for the Colorado River District. “Recent hot and dry conditions have created an abundance of very dry vegetation that is now highly combustible.”

Fireworks and incendiary devices are prohibited on Arizona public lands year-round.

Violations of these restrictions are punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or imprisonment of not more than 12 months.

For fire restriction information in Arizona and New Mexico, please call 1-877-864-6985 or visit http://www.firerestrictions.us/.