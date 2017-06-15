Dear Abby: Sweethearts struggling with a 30-year age gap

Dear Abby: I’m in my late 20s and have a male companion who is 30-plus years older than I am. We were together for a while, then stopped so we could both try to find someone closer to our ages. Neither of us did, and we recently started seeing each other again.

Although we are good for each other and compatible in many ways, we are realistic that our relationship isn’t long-term for major reasons. (I want children; he’s happy with grandchildren. He wants to travel after retirement; I’m just starting my career.)

My problem is, this time I’m really falling in love with him. Last time, I was reluctant to become emotional because I was afraid of getting hurt. But this time, I am all in. Can any good come of this? Is the end just heartbreak? – Loving For The Moment

Dear Loving: It’s time for you to start compiling a list of the pros and cons of this romance. You and this man are at different stages of life and have very different goals. If you really want to have a family and a career, you will have to sacrifice something for it, and that “something” may be devoting much more time to this man. Sorry, but something’s gotta give.

Dear Abby: Recently, my husband and I were walking down the sidewalk in our neighborhood and came across $160 in cash strewn all over the ground. We picked it up, and as we were doing so, our neighbor came outside. We knew her husband had just gotten home, and the money was near his car, so we asked if it might be his. We handed her the cash and told her to let us know.

Two weeks have gone by and no one has claimed it. Our neighbor still has it in her possession, and has mentioned in passing that we should spend it on toys for our kids or food/drinks at the next get-together.

While I think these are OK ideas, I’m a little bitter because my husband and I found the money, and I feel we should be the ones who get to keep it if no one comes forward to claim it. What do you think? – Finders Keepers

Dear Finders Keepers: I think that before handing over the money, you should have had your neighbor ask her husband if he had lost any and how much. Because you didn’t do that and they have the cash, perhaps you should “remind” her that “per her suggestion,” you would LOVE to spend some of it on toys for your kids, and ask for some or all of it back.