Horoscope: June 15, 2017

Birthdays: Neil Patrick Harris, 44; Ice Cube, 48; Courteney Cox, 53; Helen Hunt, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional matters are best dealt with swiftly. Don’t let situations fester or create a problem between you and someone you deal with daily.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t take on more than you can handle trying to impress someone. It’s best to accept only the challenges you believe you can complete within the allotted time frame.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put greater emphasis on networking, maintaining structure and discipline in your life and avoiding overspending. Don’t make promises you don’t want to honor.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your past experiences coupled with your astute intuition will help you make wise choices. Don’t let anyone interfere or take over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid joint ventures. Poor information along with being used by someone who is taking advantage of your generosity will be apparent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll learn a lot if you are willing to experiment and try new things, but before you jump in with both feet, ask questions and get the facts. Someone may not be the best influence on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully. Someone will use emotional tactics to manipulate a situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Contribute more to ensure that you get the most in return. Sharing information and responsibilities will help bring you closer to someone who counts in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional manipulation is apparent. Don’t trust what others say they will do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your creative imagination will encourage you to spend more time developing something you enjoy. Share your plans with someone you love and it will lead to a celebration that will encourage you to work harder and do better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone will not have your best interests at heart. Question anyone who tries to pressure you with a deal that lacks substance and facts to back up the premise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your secrets or personal information locked up. If you share with someone who is being overly friendly, an ulterior motive is likely behind all the interest being offered.