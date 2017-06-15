Letter: Becoming civilized

It is time for our country to join the civilized world and embrace national healthcare with the advantages that come with it.

Cost reduction of premiums with wealthier to pay fairer cost (Average increase of 7-8 percent in FICA deductions, small $10-15 refundable co-pay to prevent abuse, no lifetime limits, no pre-existing conditions, vision and dental coverage). The working class cost would be two thirds of current costs.

Everybody gets covered and you choose your provider and doctor without insurance company interference.

Our U.S. businesses would be more competitive globally without the burden of providing employee coverage, which reduces labor costs by more than 12 percent. Your employer has no involvement in deciding your coverage.

Entrepreneurs can start businesses without the worry of losing healthcare.

Insurance company employees would roll over into national jobs with better benefits, pay and security. The only jobs lost would be lobbyists and CEOs of insurance companies who could retire on their billions.

Rural and small hospitals and clinics are saved because equal pay for accredited doctors and providers reduces their monetary disadvantage.

Negotiated drug prices produce economies of huge quantities and competitive prices.

Doctors and healthcare providers have no expensive liability insurance as the huge actuarial pool reduces costs.

Congress could not pass a rich man’s healthcare bill with no discussion, debate or amendments as the Senate is trying to do now with rule 14 to fast track a vote.

Call Congress now and insist our United States provide affordable healthcare for all.

Danny Baker