Obituary: Diana Murphy

Diana Murphy passed away on June 11, 2017 after living in Kingman, Arizona for thirty-four years. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 5, 1934 and moved to Arizona in 1983 from Newhall, California.

Diana is survived by her children; Michael Murphy, Jenny Zeimet (Jerry), Tim Murphy (Sheri), Mary Flores (Jose), Patty Murphy, and Matthew Murphy, grandchildren; Chad Lewis, Sarah (Gus) Alvarez, Monica Murphy, John Murphy, Toni St. Aubin, Anthony Zeimet (Kimiko), Justin Zeimet (Jenni), Kimberly Rollins (Jake), Belen Flores (Annie), Ashley Murphy, Diane Jane Harris (Murphy), Jennifer Murphy, Kathyrn Murphy, and great grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Helen Dunham and Marguerite Barclay, brothers-in-law; William Barclay and Leroy Pike, step-children; Brett Chapman (Elsa), Blake Chapman (Rhonda), and Brady Chapman (Nasia), along with many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Diana loved and touched everyone’s hearts whether you were family or a friend.

Visitation and Rosary will be on Friday June 16, 2017 at Sutton Funeral Home from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Services will be held Saturday June 17, 2017 at St. Mary’s Church at 10 A.M. with burial services to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cancer Centers of America or The American Cancer Society.