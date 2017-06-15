Wrong way drivers raise concerns for ADOT

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has installed thermal cameras to detect wrong-way drivers in the Phoenix area.

The $3.7 million pilot project is the first in the nation, and was approved last week by the State Transportation Board.

Gov. Doug Ducey instructed ADOT to accelerate the construction of this system in light of recent wrong-way crashes.

Construction of the thermal camera pilot system is expected to begin this fall on I-17 from I-10 to Loop 101. ADOT is exploring ways to begin construction even sooner. Full installation will take seven months, and the performance of this pilot will guide further expansion.

The system will take a three-phase approach when a wrong-way vehicle is detected: alerting wrong-way drivers so they can self-correct, warning right-way drivers and notifying law enforcement.

Once operational, the system will use thermal cameras, warning signs for wrong-way drivers and advisories for right-way drivers along a 15-mile stretch of I-17. In addition, the system will automatically focus highway cameras on the wrong-way vehicle and send automated alerts to the Highway Patrol, helping troopers intercept vehicles faster.

While ADOT and the Arizona Department of Public Safety respond quickly to reports of wrong-way drivers, most incidents begin with 911 calls from other motorists. The advantages of this system begin with automatically alerting ADOT and DPS to wrong-way drivers at the point of entry and getting State Troopers to wrong-way vehicles faster.

Beyond a detection system, coordination with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement is necessary to stop and intercept wrong-way drivers before they enter the highway system.

ADOT continues to study new technologies that promote highway safety for all users, including tools for detection, tracking and notification of wrong-way drivers.