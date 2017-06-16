Feature Home: 2723 Pinto Circle

Attention car collectors and/or work-at-home shoppers!

6 car garage (19’x22’ 2 car attached + 33’x33’ 4 car detached) on over-sized cul de sac lot with park-like landscaping, RV Parking - 4 bedrooms plus Den/Office plus 12’x 15’ Music/Exercise Room or In Law Quarters with separate entrance - 2 baths.

Large custom kitchen with island & granite counters - Formal Dining Room with built-in hutch - Living Room with Fireplace and built-in Entertainment Center - Large Master Suite with handicapped accessible shower - Spacious In Home Laundry Room with Built In Ironing Board, Sink & Cabinets - Come see for yourself!