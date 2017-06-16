File's dream reached, drafted by Brewers

KINGMAN – Dylan File received a call during his draft party and before he knew it, the Kingman native was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We didn’t really know when it was going to happen,” File said of being drafted. “We kind of were thinking, ‘Oh, they called, so it will probably be the next round.’ It was almost instantly, I hung up and I was looking at my phone still and then it popped up on the TV. Everyone just kind of went crazy. It was pretty cool.”

The junior right-hander at Dixie State was selected with pick No. 624 of the 21st round by the Brewers.

“It’s so exciting,” File said. “It’s just crazy. It’s been a dream of mine ever since I can remember.”

File, who lived in Kingman until middle school, held a draft party with his family in Utah and has received a tremendous amount of support from both communities.

“I have so many close friends here in Kingman and so many close friends in St. George,” File said. “So honestly, it’s just kind of given me a bigger support system. That’s been really cool. I had all my friends in St. George call and congratulate me. All my family there. All my friends down here.”

The draft party wasn’t all excitement though, as File said a number of teams called to draft him. Unfortunately, those offers didn’t pan out.

“A bunch of teams were calling and offering and it just kept falling through,” he said. “I ended up going in the 21st round. So that was pretty stressful.”

The stress is over now, as File was in Kingman Thursday visiting friends and family. He won’t be in town for long though.

“I fly out Sunday over to Montana,” File said. “We’ll figure out all the details from there. We don’t really know what’s going to happen yet.”

While the future is unclear, one thing is for sure – File is the second-highest Dixie State player to be selected in the MLB Draft (Porter Clayton in the 19th round in 2015).

Last season, File was voted the 2017 Pacific West Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year after ranking in the conference’s top-five in wins (8-2), complete games (4), shutouts (2) and strikeouts (75 in 93 innings).

File’s success has him determined to etch his name in the history books at Dixie State and Desert Hills High.

“I’m the first person ever drafted out of Desert Hills High School, so I want to put that school on the map,” File said. “I want to put Dixie State on the map, I want to get Dixie a big program where everyone knows about it. I’m kind of using that as some motivation – trying to stay in the league for a while and make my way all the way up. Then maybe people will notice where I came from.”