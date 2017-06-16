Heat wave is coming: Know how to cope

The thermometer is about to start soaring and knowing how to keep yourself, pets, livestock and plants cool will go a long way to enduring the upcoming hot days.

The National Weather Service shows a steady rise in temperature, including 109 degrees Tuesday. There are other weather sites that forecast Kingman breaking 110 on that day, which is a quick jump after reaching 100 just this week.

“Older Americans and young children are at particular risk for heat illness,” Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades wrote in an email to the Daily Miner. “This summer, take a few extra minutes to check on your neighbors, friends and family to ensure their health and safety.”

NWS has issued an Excessive Heat Watch through Tuesday evening and reiterated Rhoades’ advice. The service recommends people “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Thursday’s peak temperature was 96 according to the NWS, and it was already becoming difficult for people to handle the increasing heat.

“It can actually drain you out,” said Wesley Cochran, who was trying to stay cool in the shade of Centennial Park’s trees. “It just drains your energy.”

Staying indoors for the next week may not be feasible, but people should choose wisely when to be outdoors and how much time is spent outside.

“It’s nice and cool in the shade,” said Michael Farber, who was with Cochran at Centennial Park. “Thank God there’s water at the park.”

Another way to beat the heat is to make cool dietary choices like eating salads or even grilling outdoors, as long as reasonable shelter is nearby.

Animals, especially dogs, can be dependent on their humans. People are warned to practice vehicle safety during these hot days by not leaving pets alone in autos for any amount of time. Pets would appreciate being kept off hot asphalt and being provided with a way to cool off, such as a wading pool. Keeping them in the cool indoors is a great idea, but if they need to be outside be on the lookout for heat stress. Pets will exhibit heavy panting, or they could have dry or bright red gums, or thick drool are all signs of heat stress.

Livestock and chickens are going to need some assistance as well. They will require suitable shelter that can be used to get out of the sun. Fresh water, mold-free feed and rest are important items to get them through. If possible, a haircut can help them stay cool, and this is a good idea for pets, too.

Approximately 300 people die each year from exposure to heat, according to the Center for Disease Control. That’s enough for Kingman Police Chief Robert DeVries to want to make certain all of Kingman’s citizens keep themselves safe over the hot spell.

“With a forecasted heat wave looming, the Kingman Police Department would like to remind those in the community to remember the elderly and those who are vulnerable to the heat,” DeVries wrote in a statement. “Check on your relatives and neighbors who may be extraordinarily affected by the heat. In addition, please remember to never leave your children or pets in a vehicle unattended. Heat means hydrate.”