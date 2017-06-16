Horoscopes June 16

Birthdays: Abby Elliott, 30; Eddie Cibrian, 44; Phil Mickelson, 47; Laurie Metcalf, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone will withhold important information. Don’t make a decision that will have a lasting effect on your future plans and goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll find unusual ways to get things done. Your insight and dedication coupled with your ability to meet deadlines and to surprise others with your ideas will pay off and bring high returns.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question everything and everyone. Incorrect information will cause delays and make you look bad.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal gains can be made. Let your emotions be your guide when it comes to dealing with children, a close friend or your companion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hold on to your cash. Don’t let anyone sweet-talk you into spending money on something you don’t need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Base relationships on trust and equality. Emotional matters will surface if there is too much pressure being put on you to do things you don’t want to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Deception is apparent when dealing with peers, relatives or friends. Ask questions before you agree to take part in something that is emotionally draining.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll learn by taking part in events that are challenging mentally, physically and emotionally. Socializing and sharing your thoughts with someone special will encourage you to make positive changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Problems with partners will leave you feeling isolated and confused. Listen carefully and consider whether you need the kind of help that’s being offered.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Trust your own judgment. One of your peers will feed you false information that will set you back if you are gullible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be taken advantage of if you are sympathetic to someone whining about tough times. Offer suggestions, but don’t put your money or time into something that is not your responsibility.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional energy should be put to good use. A creative hobby or personal improvements you want to make will be a good outlet for you to pursue alone.