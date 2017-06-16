Re: NACFD's Riccardi’s conflict of interest

So why now after all of these years? Why was there never anything brought up about noncompliance prior to Eder returning? Why was this not addressed within the last three years under the previous chief?

Vic Riccardi has been working on the fire apparatuses in that area for well over 25-plus years, so why is it now a conflict of interest?

The price to fix any of the engines would be at least double that amount plus towing if the work was done by anyone else in the area, not to mention if it had to be taken to Las Vegas – which is where the closest servicing and parts retailer is.

This is nothing but a witch hunt whose sole purpose is to prevent Eder from becoming the fire chief. It is also in retaliation for the previous fire chief being ousted. The board members that don't want Eder in that position are life-long friends and hunting or drinking buddies with the previous chief. Why is that not a conflict of interest?

I suggest the Board of Supervisors take a real close look at not only the sources of their information, but the entire picture that is being painted here.

This is classic “good ol’ boy” politics, period.

Steven Broadbent

Kingman