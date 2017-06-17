Fire restrictions imposed for Mohave County parks

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Parks Division implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions in the Hualapai Mountain Park and other county parks, effective Friday.

According to Mohave County Administrator’s Office spokeswoman Linda Kelly, the restrictions are due to the increasing fire danger caused by ongoing drought, rapidly drying vegetation, worsening fire conditions, and the recent increase in wildland fire ignitions in the county.

The action aligns with the restrictions announced by the Bureau of Land Management for its lands in Western Arizona, also effective Friday, and are similar to restrictions being implemented throughout Arizona.

In addition to the restrictions, on high wind days the Mohave County Parks Division may temporarily prohibit all open fires in a county park to protect the public and property.

The public is reminded that the following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove. Campfires and charcoal are permitted in developed recreation sites or improved sites where fire rings or grills are provided. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, within a developed or improved recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. Welding or the use of any torch or metal cutting or gridding implement. Discharge or use of any kind of fireworks or incendiary devices (year round prohibition). Discharging a firearm, including target shooting.

Although a total open fire prohibition is not in place at this time, the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department strongly encourages county residents to exercise extreme care to avoid accidentally igniting a brush or grass fire. Residents should also check with their local fire department to find out if any additional fire restrictions or prohibitions are in effect in their community.

For questions regarding restrictions on county parks, refer to the County Parks Division website at www.mcparks.com or contact the Division at 877-757-0915. Questions can also be directed to Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, 928-753-0739, byron.steward@mohavecounty.us.