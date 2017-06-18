Budget by tax increases on Monday’s BOS agenda

KINGMAN – Adoption of a tentative budget with modifications and the possibility of quarter-cent excise tax are among the items on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors agenda for Monday.

Supervisors meet at 9:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The final item on their agenda is the 2018 budget. A public hearing on the final budget and tax levy and truth in taxation is set for Aug. 7.

The budget item was continued from the June 5 regular meeting when Supervisors asked county Finance Director Coral Loyd to come up with three proposals: one with a quarter-cent sales tax increase; one with a 16-cent property tax rate increase; and one without tax increases.

The tentative budget prepared by Loyd shows $83.6 million in revenue, $84.4 million in expenses and $2 million contingency fund.

The tentative budget includes estimates from the preliminary budget with changes detailed in a list of modifications.

Board action Monday includes review of the modifications made between the preliminary and tentative budgets; review of new initiatives and capital requests not yet on the tentative budget; and review of funding sources and consideration of property and sales tax rate changes.

Supervisors will also review the county’s debt and long-term liabilities, including a combined $38 million for the Public Safety Pension Retirement System, and funding mechanisms to address those obligations.

One consideration is levying a quarter-cent general excise tax to be used exclusively for paying unfunded pension debt, retirement refunds, recurring employee contribution rates and other expenses.

Other items on the regular agenda:

• In accordance with provisions of Proposition 206, approve the addition of earned paid sick time to personnel policies and procedures.

• Discusion with attorney to consider the county’s position, negotiations and strategies regarding Transwestern Pipeline Co. v. Arizona Department of Revenue tax valuation appeals.

• Proclamation naming June 24 as Free and Accepted masons Day in Mohave County.

• Request staff to re-evaluate changes in Mohave County Sheriff’s

Office overtime rules and report back to the board.