Dear Abby: Parents debate whether teens are ready to stay home alone

Dear Abby: I’ve never written to you before, but I’m having a disagreement with my husband. We are taking our daughter out of state to drop her off at college in August. Our twin 15-year-old boys will be starting high school at the same time.

My husband thinks we can leave them home alone together for the five days and four nights we’ll be gone; I feel we should arrange to have them stay with friends. He says we can trust them, and he’s worried we’ll be putting a burden on our friends. I’d like to ask two different families to take them for two nights each.

They are pretty responsible boys. I do trust them, but I still feel it’s a bad idea to leave them home alone for that period of time. What do you think? – Home Alone in California

Dear Home Alone: I agree with YOU. Your sons may be angels, but to leave two minors who are not yet in high school alone for that length of time would be irresponsible. Don’t do it.

Dear Abby: My co-worker, “Sara,” comes to work drunk. After I reported it to my supervisor, “Ben,” Sara stopped for a while, but now she has started again. Sara has not been doing her job correctly. Ben is now asking me to sign a statement about it. She is my best friend, and I don’t want to get her in trouble. But I’m scared that she’s going to get hurt at work or while driving. Please help! – Danger in the Workplace

Dear Danger: Your friend needs some kind of intervention. Some companies have an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which might enable Sara to get the professional help she needs. An EAP is a voluntary, work-based program that offers free and confidential assessments, short-term counseling, referrals and follow-ups to employees who have personal and/or work-related problems.

Before you sign the statement, find out if your company offers this program and if your supervisor will make it available to Sara. Do not worry about getting her in trouble. She’s already in trouble, and this may be the solution.

