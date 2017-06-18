Horoscope: June 18, 2017

Birthdays: Blake Shelton, 41; Carol Kane, 65; Isabella Rossellini, 65; Paul McCartney, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be easily distracted and may jump to conclusions if you let someone try your patience. Make a point to do your own thing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone will disclose personal information about you without your permission. Don’t let anger fuel the fire.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take part in events and activities that are communal and you will make new friends who care about the same things you do. Don’t sit back when you have so much to offer.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll be taken advantage of if you are too accommodating. Feel out situations before you make a commitment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A day trip or getting together with someone who brightens your day is favored. Good times will lead to hot topics.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make alterations to accommodate a child or parent. Consider doing things differently as well as taking on physical aspects of what needs to be done on your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share your feelings. You can work out any issues you have if you are patient and understanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let anyone push you into something you aren’t ready to do. A steady pace should get you where you want to go on time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Chitchat will lead to a personal opportunity that includes someone you think is special. Spending more time with someone you love will bring you closer together.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can expect delays while traveling or with authority figures who can slow down your ability to reach your destination. Sticking closer to home will be much more satisfying.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spending time with old friends or someone you don’t get to see often will bring up issues that can help you get ahead. A financial opportunity or partnership can turn into a lucrative pastime.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will surface if you argue with someone over the changes you want to make to the way you look or how you embrace the future. Listen to advice offered, but don’t let anyone force you into something you don’t want.